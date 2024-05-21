Green Bay, WI Author Publishes Suspense Novel
May 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCage The Lie, a new book by David Myers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Delve into the hectic and exciting life of a policewoman who is combating crime in her city on a daily basis. She is pressed to the limits with a dastardly criminal who could ultimately take her life and the lives of the officers she supervises. When a private detective gets involved, will Serena be able to match wits with him.
And whose side is he on? Will she come out the winner or will she fail miserably?
Watch her fall in love with two men and struggle to choose only one. Will she win him over or lose both of them? And what about the chief of police? Will he side with Serena or will his anger move him in another direction. This is a story of love and crime, of loss and gain, of right and wrong, of hopes and dreams. Author David Myers brings these characters to life as the reader is taken through a maze of twists and turns.
About the Author
David Myers graduated from college at the age of 41 after a twenty-year career in law enforcement. He then taught high school English for a number of years. He especially enjoyed analyzing literature. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, and walking in the forest. He has two children and three adorable granddaughters. Writing allows him to do something he loves and not feel like he is working.
Cage The Lie is a 96-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (paperback $14.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 9798892114752. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cage-the-lie
