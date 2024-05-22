Warriors Mark, PA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSilver Knight, a new book by Melony A Wagner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After experiencing a childhood full of fear and pain in the Magic Realm, Knight Adelaide must reinvent herself to survive the hardships that are thrown at her. In becoming the Silver Knight, she is able to push away her past and live a new life. But the past doesn't stay in the past for long.
In being forced to confront her lost love head on, she must find the strength to continue on, building back the pieces of herself that she thought she left buried and gone. Her journey is fraught with magic and powers that must be overcome if she wants to survive.
About the Author
Melony A Wagner has been a lover of fantasy ever since she read her first "big book" in the fourth grade. After that, she started writing about worlds she wished that existed. Everywhere she went, she had a notebook and pen with her to jot down ideas or capture a vision that struck her. When she got to college, she used writing as a way to keep her mind organized and she managed to write a whole book.
With degrees in Equine Management and Equine Journalism, Melony now lives and works on a horse farm, which has been her biggest dream ever since she was a little girl. She teaches riding lessons, trains horses, and manages the stable during the day, writing in her free time. Having a degree in Equine Journalism, she was able to apply what she learned to take her writing to the next level. She has a wonderful family who has supported her all throughout her journey of achieving her dreams, and she is fortunate that they all still live very close. Melony's sister is her biggest inspiration, and they are exceptionally close.
Silver Knight is a 388-page hardback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-545-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/silver-knight
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us