Kihei, HI Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStuck Between Worlds: Book 1, a new book by Jordyn Ross, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stuck Between Worlds follows the traumatizing tragedy of two siblings who were terribly separated at a young age. One grew up in an orphanage from the age of eight with a mind of adventure and disappointment, while the other grew up in a kingdom, training to live up to his full potential, convinced he would be one of the rightful kings of Ottilion. The only complication is they live in the grief of accepting that the other is dead, until they connect years later after believing this deceitful fabrication.
About the Author
My love for writing is as vast as the places I've visited, and I channeled this passion into creating captivating characters and a mesmerizing fictional world. Each city I've visited in Europe has left an unforgettable mark on my narratives. My travels and love for writing have intertwined, making me not just a traveler in the physical world, but also in the realm of my own imagination.
Stuck Between Worlds: Book 1 is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-929-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/stuck-between-worlds-book-1
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
