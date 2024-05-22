Stonington, CT Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
May 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Fireman In The Making: Manhattan 1904, a new book by Rob Palmer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I felt like I was there with Mickey Farley, going to hot smoky fires and riding on a horse drawn fire apparatus. There, in the era of iron men and wooden ladders. There, with officers and firemen in their firehouses, at their fires, in their lives. I loved this book and highly recommend it."
‒Paul Hashagen, firefighter F.D.N.Y. Rescue 1 (retired), author, historian
About the Author
Rob Palmer is a fifty-year fire service volunteer in his hometown of Stonington, Connecticut. A history enthusiast, his particular interests include the study of firefighting and fire apparatus of all eras. He is a member of the Board of Directors of The Connecticut Firemen's Historical Society in Manchester, CT, and a member of the Fire Bell Club of New York, a buff's organization. Rob is also a past president of the Stonington Historical Society. This is his first book.
An excerpt from A Fireman in the Making
"You are proud of your family's firefighting history, and rightly so," I said, impressed.
"And what about you, Mickey?" Casey asked.
"Well, I came to New York from Mamaroneck less than a year ago seeking an education and a job. A number of events have led me to discover the excitement of firefighting."
"Just how long have you wanted to be a fireman?" Casey asked, startled.
"Well, uh, four months, I guess."
Casey's mouth was agape. "Who ever heard of such a thing? How can you just decide to become a fireman?"
A Fireman In The Making: Manhattan 1904 is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-854-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
