Smithfield, MI Author Publishes Tribute to President Obama
May 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Tribute To Barack H. Obama: Your Story Inspired Our Story, a new book edited by Dorothy J. Dean, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This tribute honors President Barack H. Obama, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and one of the most influential figures in political history, for his historical service as the first African American President of the United States of America. From legislation in health care reform to powerful speeches and messages, President Obama inspired countless people around the world.
Readers will learn a brief history of the six organizations in Southeast Michigan that spearheaded the tribute effort, as well as personal stories from individuals within these organizations. Through this comes hope that all individuals, no matter race or creed, can aspire to the highest positions in government and can accomplish what they set out to achieve.
About the Author
Dorothy J. Dean facilitated the production of this book as the Project Manager and Editor. She is a contributor to The Drum Major Beat: The Audacity to Make a Difference, a publication that marked the 30th anniversary of the Southfield Task Force and tells the story of Michigan's first documented Peace Walk in celebration of the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
This tribute book is a compilation of numerous contributors who helped to make the book unique and very special. The contributors are from the following organizations: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®-Pi Tau Omega Chapter; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc-Southfield Alumnae Chapter; the National Congress of Black Women of Oakland County; The Empowerment Church; Southfield-Lathrup Village Optimist Club, Inc; and the Western International Optimist Club.
A Tribute To Barack H. Obama: Your Story Inspired Our Story is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $45.00 (hardcover $55.00, eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 9798886042955. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-tribute-to-barack-h-obama-your-story-inspired-our-story
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us