Lewisburg, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMidsummer's Adventure: Sammy And The Bear Dream, a new book by Cynthia Pflaum, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Midsummer's Adventure: Sammy and the Bear Dream is an exciting tale about a young girl's dream. In this dream, she is transformed into a beautiful butterfly. Along with a skating grizzly bear, our young heroine explores a small sea cliff village. The story tells its readers that there are secret places that exist within our imagination, and it encourages us to explore these places. Even a giggling grizzly can help dispel fear of the ferocious because anything can happen within the confines of the dreamscape.
About the Author
Born in Lewisburg, PA, Cynthia Pflaum spent many years in Virginia where she raised her daughters and in Tennessee where she owned the Highland Place B&B Inn. Over the past two decades, she has been active in building several projects for "Habitat for Humanity" within a leadership program of the Chamber of Commerce. She has also served on various boards in her community and enjoys gardening, reading, nature, traveling, and the arts. Mother to three amazing daughters, two wonderful stepchildren, and nine phenomenal grandchildren, Pflaum recently returned to Lewisburg PA to be closer to family.
Midsummer's Adventure: Sammy And The Bear Dream is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-281-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/midsummers-adventure-sammy-and-the-bear-dream
