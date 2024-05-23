Sparks, NV Author Publishes Spiritual Discussion
May 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Tree In Our Soul, a new book by Michael Tsaphah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Tree in Our Soul discusses how the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil caused mankind to make the moral judgments of right and wrong. Michael Tsaphah's new book will explain why we suffer on this earth, because of this tree called morality. Also discussed are the word "righteous" and the difference between the carnal nature and the spiritual laws.
About the Author
Michael Tsaphah is a birth native of Reno, Nevada, raised by Raymond Edward and Mildred Jones. He is a veteran of the USMC, and now he's a teacher of the gospel. He has embraced the hand he has been dealt with by having clinical depression.
Michael thanks God for Carol Cluff, for giving him life, and his adoptive parents, for pushing him to grab his life by the horns and ride it to the end.
A Tree In Our Soul is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-853-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-tree-in-our-soul
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
