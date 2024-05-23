Greenville, SC Author Publishes Book on Modern Society
May 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Re-Set Syndrome: How Did We Become A Society Of No Accountability And No Compromise?, a new book by Rick Graham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, and detailed analysis for many of those years. An extensive background in quality, operations management, and a certified trainer in Lean Manufacturing. This industry expertise was developed working for major automotive companies like Honda of America Mfg. (New Model Launch Team, Project Leader bringing Driver and Passenger Air Bags to Honda and initial Project Team for the East Liberty Auto Plant), BMW Manufacturing (Initial Start Up Team, Manager of Test Finish and Rework Department as well as Special Vehicle Operations for all show and magazine vehicles) and as the General Manager for Faurecia Interior Systems (full plant responsibilities included 2 vehicle launches and adding a second facility on the campus). A few additional professional development and training experiences include an 8 Week Plant Manager Training at the University of Paris, Intensive Problem-Solving Training at the Honda Design Center in Tochigi, Japan, a Quality Enhancement Seminar led by W. Edwards Deming, certification program with the John Maxwell Team and Certified Behavior Motivation Analysis with TTI Success Insights.
Has authored several papers on Process Control and Process Discipline and performed numerous Problem-Solving Trainings around the world.
The Re-Set Syndrome: How Did We Become A Society Of No Accountability And No Compromise? is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardcover $33.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-291-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
