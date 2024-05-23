Gilbert, AZ Author Publishes Self-Help Book
May 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA New Day, a new book by Wayne Formica MC LPC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"With every new dawn that breaks, let the realization of being alive fill your heart with awe and wonder, reminding you of the privilege you have to think critically, to partake in the radiance of joy, and to bask in the splendor that is love." -Marcus Aurelius
A New Day examines our common institutional experiences and their impact on each of us as individuals. It offers concrete strategies to achieve, through a concerted effort on the part of the individual, critical self-introspection and increased self-responsible authority, leading to the experience of self-mastery, joy, and love.
About the Author
Wayne Formica MC LPC graduated from Arizona State University with a master's degree in counseling psychology and spent twenty-two years in service to others. Initially, he spent several years assessing and diagnosing mental illness and counseling in the community. He finally concluded with thirteen years in county and state correctional facilities working with criminal populations and the criminally mentally ill.
A New Day is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-919-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-new-day-learning-how-to-think-critically-in-an-age-of-disinformation
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us