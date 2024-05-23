Burgettstown, PA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
Casey and Edna are struggling through life.
Casey has several ailments that are so severe, he enters a trial for an experimental new drug, PsorestiX. One night, before a big job interview, Edna wonders aloud if she will get the job while touching the hand of a deeply sleeping Casey. He, still asleep, answers very clearly that she will. When this comes true, Edna continues to test her husband's new-found ability and eventually they use his gift to make money: LOTS of money. But then they stumble upon an odd revelation: when anyone asks when they will die, Casey gives everyone the same date:
April 3rd, 2100.
What does this date mean?
Could it be the end of the world as we know it?
And what will Casey and Edna do with this frightening information?
About the Author
Lee Bongiorni has been a musician, a singer and songwriter for most of his life. He has written many pop, rock and holiday songs over the years. In the past, he was also a local newspaper columnist. He has enjoyed a long career as a computer specialist and even ran his own computer services company for nearly 30 years.
More than anything, he enjoys spending time with his family: his wife Joyce, son Lee II, daughter Christin, Mom Patty Bongiorni, two grandchildren Arianna and Allison, and his many siblings, nieces and nephews. When not working, writing, making music, or spending time with family and friends, you can often find him riding his e-bike on the Panhandle Trail.
4:3:2:1:00: Countdown to Death Day is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-280-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/4-3-2-1-00-countdown-to-death-day
