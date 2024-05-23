Georgetown, DE Author Publishes Romance Book
May 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAccidental Meeting, a new book by Lee A. Willey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thanksgiving night, Alex is in a horrible car crash, leaving him in a coma. Every day, Nurse Ann takes her time to sit with Alex and read to him, talking to him for hours each day. When he wakes, he hears Ann's voice and recognizes her as his beacon. It is then he learns he is unable to walk, and may never walk again. As Nurse Ann and Alex's love blooms, he ends it before it can really ever begin, heartbroken that he could never give her the life she dreamed in his current state. But with time and rehabilitation, he learns to stand and walk again, and begs for Ann's forgiveness, and so begins a tale of love through multiple generations, through joy and sorrow, success and turmoil, all because of an Accidental Meeting.
About the Author
Lee A. Willey currently works for local retail companies and is working toward a degree in accounting. They enjoy spending time with their widowed mother, helping her on their days off. Willey also enjoys watching sports, writing, and spending time with family.
Accidental Meeting is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-171-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/accidental-meeting-the-beginning
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
