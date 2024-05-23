Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Memoir
May 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Grandmother's Son: Promises Kept, a new book by Johnny L. Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ever since he was a small child, Johnny L. Thompson strived to one day be famous and make his family proud. But growing up in 1950s America as a black man, that dream seemed impossible.
In My Grandmother's Son, Johnny illustrates what America was truly like for a black man in the 50s-abiding by the Jim Crow laws and enduring prejudice and racism while generally being treated as less-than. Johnny also examines the politics of that era-and also of today-with observations on how America can be better.
Despite his many obstacles, Johnny has had a wonderful life-a life that includes traveling the world with his daughter Angela and being able to appreciate the small things. Join him on his incredible journey.
About the Author
Johnny L. Thompson's hobbies are travel and photography. Thompson says, "There is nothing in life more important than my family. They are foremost in my mind. I Worked in the Advertising field for 25 years. Retired from the U.S. Postal Service after serving 10 years at Radio City Post Office in New York City."
My Grandmother's Son: Promises Kept is a 608-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (hardcover 37.00, eBook 22.00). The ISBN is 9798892114660. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-grandmothers-son-promises-kept
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us