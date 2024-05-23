Toronto, Ontario Author Publishes Memoir
Until My Dying Day is one woman's struggle against man's rule that causes separation and about finding her strength to fight to stay alive. Her struggle against the wicked spirit forces to manipulate thoughts that could harm her and others she battles to protect and serve.
Until My Dying Day touches the hearts of its readers, taking them on a mental and physiological journey. The book shows the deep connection we unknowingly have with each other, and by our wicked deeds, the destruction of other's life retribution is rewarded; the keeper of our souls, the god of this system.
About the Author
B. M. Lustol is a religious evangelist working towards the good of all. Born in Guyana and raised a Catholic, she left her native land, immigrating to Canada in 1975. After many years living with her sister and being drawn by a deeper study of the religious organization she attended, she became a witness by baptism.
Her journey abroad and in Canada included working in sales and achieving the title of top sales representative for Canada and the United States and earning a five-star diamond pin. Her travels allowed her to meet people of different nationalities and cultures.
Her love of reading and writing allowed her poem, "What A Man Supposed to Be" published in the National Library of Poetry and songs yet to publish. Due to early childhood trauma, physical abuse, and a spiritual experience, she is qualified to speak on the subject within Until My Dying Day. She is committed to encouraging, enlightening, and building up all those living with, or who may have been in, an abusive relationship.
Author links:
https://www.facebook.com/bernadette.massiah.1/
https://bettertheend.ca/
Until My Dying Day is a 342-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7140-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/until-my-dying-day
