Monroe, LA Author Publishes Autobiography
May 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Real Mccoy Miracle, a new book by Mark McCoy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Real McCoy Miracle is a first-hand account of a modern-day miraculous event. After a horrific accident that the doctors said would likely be fatal, Mark McCoy recovered and has spent the remaining years of his life-to this point-embodying a medical miracle while growing up in small town America.
What started as a carefree day with his friends quickly became a nightmare. Mark was in a horrendous accident. He was hit head-on by a pickup truck, while riding a dirt bike. He was thrown several feet, and in bad shape. Suffering seizures at the scene, and having those continue at the hospital, his parents were in for a long road to recovery.
Read along to see how, through the grace of God, Mark survived this accident.
About the Author
Mark McCoy was born in Arkansas and has spent his life in the south. He enjoys spending his time outdoors, playing sports, hunting, and fishing. The greatest pleasure of his life has been raising his son and watching him become a father.
This is his first published book.
A Real Mccoy Miracle is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $27.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8931-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-real-mccoy-miracle
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us