Spokane Valley, WA Author Publishes Autobiography
May 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRecipes & Memories, a new book by Sandra Bechtold, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Recipes & Memories: Southern Recipes with Heart of Growing Up in the South reminisces the life of Sandra Bechtold, growing up in a military family that moved nearly every year while spending summers in a small town with a loving grandmother.
Be transported to a simpler time, with memories of time spent with grandparents, siblings, and older relatives, a slower pace of life, and the amazing food that brought the family together, and benefit from the lessons learned, advice offered, love, and stability of her upbringing.
About the Author
Sandra Bechtold was born in Tennessee, but spent much of her youth traveling with her military family from North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama. At the age of 21, she moved to Spokane and married a Vietnam vet, where she and her husband raised a family of four boys on acreage north of the city.
Bechtold is a self-taught gardener, cook, and animal caretaker. While working full time as a mental health therapist, she became a Master Food Preserver with the Spokane County Extension and taught food preservation.
Recipes & Memories is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7153-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/recipes-memories-southern-recipes-with-heart-of-growing-up-in-the-south
