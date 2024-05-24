Aurora, CO Author Publishes Novel
May 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOpposites Attract, a new book by U.N.C., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Opposites Attract is a culmination of the influence that the writers and animators of my childhood had upon me. It is also special as it was written during a time of grieving as my grandmother lost her battle with breast cancer. My hope is that families and readers will enjoy my take on the storylines that inspired me as a child. I would love to provide a similar experience in making emotional connections with the characters and be able to inspire other young minds as my role models inspired me to create this book.
Opposites Attract is a 530-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-343-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/opposites-attract
