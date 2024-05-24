Fort Myers, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
May 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTerror at Sunset: An Orphan's Tale, a new book by Frederick Eshelman, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of both parents, Jared and David Jackson were sent to Milton Hershey School for Boys in Pennsylvania. Upon their release, the orphans took very different paths. Jared's seven-year search to locate his wayward brother ended when fate put him in touch with David. Jared's love for the guitar is his driving force to succeed. A law degree from Pitt sets him up for life. David goes West and finds adventure and love in Yellowstone County. A hero to many, his journey finds a road strewn with sadness and a broken heart. A distraught Jared takes his guitar and law degree, back to where it all began.
This is a work of fiction. Some of the characters, organizations and events portrayed in this novel are either products of the author's imagination or are used fictitiously.
About the Author
Frederick Eshelman is a very common man, born in the coal mining town of Pittston, Pennsylvania. He was blessed with an outgoing personality and a vivid imagination.
A storyteller for the past seven decades, he has an uncanny ability to recall, in great detail, his travels across America. These stories were published as nonfiction in 2014.
After a four-year stint in the Air Force, he worked for major retailers and spent his final years as Group Travel Director for Martz Trailways. In retirement he left the cold of Pennsylvania and has made Ft. Myers, Florida home for 25 years. He and wife Catherine enjoy their visits with family and friends who stop by.
Terror at Sunset: An Orphan's Tale is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-608-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/terror-at-sunset-an-orphans-tale/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/terror-at-sunset-an-orphans-tale/
