Wichita, KS Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
May 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWings of Faith, a new book by Minister Marvin Atkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wings of Faith shares with us what Minister Marvin Atkins believes to be true or false concerning Reverend Sun Myung Moon's teachings, science, the fall of man, and his own salvation. It interprets biblical teachings concerning previously held beliefs by many Christians.
God has been working to bring salvation on the level of the individual, family, national, and world levels. Jesus Christ is the way, truth, and the life, and not mankind. Christ's kingdom is eternal in heaven and not upon earth.
About the Author
Minister Marvin Atkins learned about origin division and union from the Unification Church. Having learned things from their church as having been a member, he believes them to be true. Minister Atkins currently lives in Wichita, Kansas.
Wings of Faith is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0763-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/wings-of-faith
