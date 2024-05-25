Mountain Center, CA Author Publishes Kiln Guide
May 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Kiln Book, a new book by Frederick L. Olsen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Frederick L. Olsen's practical guide to the construction, maintenance, and repair of kilns is now bigger and more comprehensive than ever. Olsen's bible for kiln builders now includes chapters on multidirectional and specialty kilns, fired in place kilns for large scale ceramic sculptures, and offers a few suggestions on what kilns may look like in the future.
The Kiln Book covers the principles of efficient design, building methods, refractory materials, bricklaying procedures and instructions, fuels and firing systems, arches, flues, electric elements, and general safety. Olsen includes plans for firebox systems; coal, oil-drip, forced-oil burners; butane, propane, and natural gas burners; and installation of pressure regulators and safety shut-off controls. The complete guide on how to design and build any size, shape kiln for the potter.
About the Author
Frederick L. Olsen has been a ceramic artist for over sixty years and is very well known as a kiln builder. He often demonstrates kiln building at conferences and workshops around the world and is generally regarded as the authority on kilns. As a young ceramist, he had the good fortune to study under National Treasure ceramic artist Tomimoto Kenkichi and Kondo Yuzo in Japan for two and a half years. Since that time, he has traveled the world doing his ceramics and studying and building kilns of all shapes and sizes. He is well known for his Fastfire wood kiln designs. He has designed and patented the Olsen kiln kits, which have been sold worldwide. His first book, The Kiln Book, was published in 1973, and it has been continually revised and expanded ever since
The Kiln Book is a 318-page paperback with a retail price of $96.00 (eBook $91.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-452-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-kiln-book
