Riverdale, GA Author Publishes Contemporary Fiction Novel
May 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMama, Don't Stop the Music!, a new book by Pamela Edwards, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"God knows Mama and I traveled many roads long, hard, and far! Neither journey easy, but truly this is our only meeting place. He has reserved our time."
Mama, Don't Stop The Music! a contemporary fiction with light paranormal twists into the supernatural, takes you on an emotional roller coaster ride. It leaves you with an experience of joy, laughter, and pain as it tells the story of a mother and daughter's journey – one through life, the other through death. When thirty-three-year-old Nadine Allen comes face to face with her mother on her deathbed, she comes to terms with her own faults and guilt, essentially finding similarities between herself and the woman she had grown to despise. Seeing her mother battle with death, Nadine learns amazing strength and courage, while discovering a spiritual revelation within herself and a family secret that haunts her mother until the day she dies.
Desperately seeking connection, acknowledgement, and forgiveness, Nadine tells the story of her life for the past twenty-one years to her comatose mother who left her at the age of twelve. Faith leads Nadine to God, her mother, and an unbreakable bond to them both through music.
Mama, Don't Stop the Music! is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7294-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mama-dont-stop-the-music
