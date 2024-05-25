Princeton, West Virginia Author Publishes Premarital Counseling Book
May 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPremarital Counseling: A Biblical Model, a new book by Dr. Ray E. Hurt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In recent years, the meaning of the family has become forgotten, and the value of marriage is skewed. With failing marriages and increasing divorce rates, the family has lost its importance in the betterment of society.
Premarital Counseling offers a solution to the problem. Offering counseling sessions before marriage helps couples to learn more about the expectations placed on them with regards to Scripture, as well as expectations each has for the other. This introduction to premarital counseling runs through various subjects from differences in communication style, financial planning, spiritual and physical intimacy, and the wedding day itself. In each section, author Ray Hurt offers suggestions and talking points for ministers during the counseling sessions. With these ideas in mind, the couple can exit the counseling sessions with the power to remind our society of the importance of marriage and the family.
About the Author
Dr. Ray E. Hurt is an Ordained Bishop with the Church of God in Cleveland, Tennessee. He is the Lead Pastor of Lifeline Church in Princeton, West Virginia with fifty-three years experience in ministry. He specializes in Church Growth, Leadership Development, and Marital Counseling. He serves the General Church of God on various boards and committees, including The Calling and Ministries Studies Board, State Council, and The Missions Board. Dr. Hurt's academic achievements include: Bachelor Degrees in Music Education and Biblical Studies from Lee University, a Master's Degree with emphasis in Counseling from The Pentecostal Theological Seminary, and a Doctorate of Ministry from Asbury Seminary. He has been honored as the Distinguished Alumni from Lee University and The Pentecostal Theological Seminary. He lives in Princeton, West Virginia with his beloved wife, Carolyn.
Premarital Counseling: A Biblical Model is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-948-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/premarital-counseling-a-biblical-model
