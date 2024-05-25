Coraopolis, PA Author Publishes Memoir
May 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Oh, What a Lucky Man He Was", a new book by James Young, has been released by RoseDog Books.
James Young chronicles his amusing and heartfelt life experiences, anecdotes, and people he has crossed paths within his life. Born into the Baby Boomer generation, Jim shares his experiences of growing up in the 1960's, working on the railroad, golfing, hunting, fishing and life. The railroad life he and his family experienced took him to move 19 times in the Eastern and Midwest sections of the United States in his lifetime and exposed him to many interesting characters and experiences. His Seinfeld-like sense of observation of family, amusing events, and interesting characters will bring a smile to your face. His love of life and family gives a great perspective of how he enjoys people and people watching. An entertaining and easy read.
About the Author
James Young was born in Butler, Pennsylvania in 1954. He is one of six children born to Don and Betty Young. His father's railroad career and his own railroad career has taken him to 19 homes in his lifetime in the Eastern and Midwest area of the United States. He is divorced and the father of two wonderful and successful daughters, Alyson and Dr. Amy Young.
James currently resides in Pittsburgh, PA and enjoys rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He loves golf, cruising with his daughters, wintering in Florida, people watching and the comradery of his friends. Jim loves life and retirement from the railroad.
"Oh, What a Lucky Man He Was" is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-593-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to order the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/oh-what-a-lucky-man-he-was-chronicles-of-my-life-friends-and-family/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us