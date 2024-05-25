Napa, CA Author Publishes Kids Book
Maverick The P*Sser, a new book by Julie Ex, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Maverick is a rough and tumble little dog. He'll try anything, and everyone who meets him loves him.
There's just one problem, and it's what Maverick loves to do more than anything else!
What trouble will Maverick get into next?
Maverick The P*Sser is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-367-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/maverick-the-p-sser
