Announcing Isilumko Staffing – Specialists In Temporary Employment Solutions
May 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsIsilumko Staffing continues its commitment to providing top-tier temporary employment solutions to businesses and job seekers across South Africa. We acknowledge the ever-changing labour landscape in our country and the increased demand for skilled temporary
workers on a national level.
Isilumko Staffing uses its extensive industry expertise to connect employers with skilled
temporary staff, ensuring flexibility, efficiency, and growth in today's dynamic work
environment. With a proven track record of success, Isilumko Staffing has built lasting relationships with a diverse clientele, from small businesses to large corporations. Testimonials from satisfied clients highlight the agency's dedication to delivering high-quality staffing solutions that drive business success.
What is TES?
Temporary Employment Solutions can be defined as flexible, short-term employment
solutions. TES providers such as Isilumko Staffing offer businesses tailored staffing solutions
based on the business needs within a specific period. Isilumko Staffing's resilience lies in the
very DNA of the business, offering adaptability and flexibility to business owners and their
employment needs.
"At Isilumko Staffing, we understand the critical role that temporary employees play in
maintaining business continuity and driving productivity," said Virgilene Moodley, Sales
Director of Isilumko Staffing. "Our mission is to deliver exceptional staffing services that not
only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and candidates. We pride ourselves on
our rigorous selection process, personalised service, and our ability to match the right talent
with the right opportunities. We are in the business of changing lives. The lives of our clients
who are looking for top talent and the lives of job seekers looking for their next career
opportunity".
What makes Isilumko Staffing's service offering unique?
Pre-screening:
Isilumko Staffing pre-screen workers to ensure they are a good fit for the role potential
employees are being recruited for. This saves clients time and money, as they are connected
with talent who are in essence "ready to be employed" knowing all screenings and checks
have been done by Isilumko prior to the interviewing process.
Training and development:
Isilumko Staffing can offer training and development programmes to workers based on the
needs of their client. This helps businesses upskill employees and meet the ever-changing
needs of the labour market.
Admin & Payroll:
Isilumko Staffing manages the payroll, benefits and administrative tasks associated with
temporary employment solutions.
What does this mean for businesses?
The future of the labour market in South Africa may be uncertain but temporary employment
providers will play a vital role in helping businesses meet their staffing needs. Making use of
Isilumko's services means businesses can expect to reduce their costs per hire through
Isilukmo's economies of scale, become more flexible and have the assurance of best labour
practice through compliance with current legislation.
Isilumko Staffing offers innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various
industries such as - finance, retail, information technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.
By providing businesses with access to a diverse pool of qualified candidates for short-term
and project-based assignments, Isilumko Staffing helps organizations adapt to fluctuating
workloads, seasonal demands, and special projects without the long-term commitment of
permanent hires.
If you are a business in need of a flexible staffing solution, contact Isilumko Staffing. We can
help you find the workers you need when you need them.
Isilumko has a national footprint with offices in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban
and Gqeberha.
Isilumko is a B-BBEE Level 1 Black Designated Group (BSG) Compliant Company. Their
Black Woman Ownership is 67% - hence spending can also be used towards 30% Black
Woman Owned Suppliers.
Contact:
Virgilene Moodley – Sales Director: Isilumko Staffing.
011 267 2920
082 300 7590
www.isilumko.co.za
