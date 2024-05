Announcing Isilumko Staffing – Specialists In Temporary Employment Solutions

Isilumko Staffing continues its commitment to providing top-tier temporary employment solutions to businesses and job seekers across South Africa. We acknowledge the ever-changing labour landscape in our country and the increased demand for skilled temporaryworkers on a national level.Isilumko Staffing uses its extensive industry expertise to connect employers with skilled temporary staff , ensuring flexibility, efficiency, and growth in today's dynamic workenvironment. With a proven track record of success, Isilumko Staffing has built lasting relationships with a diverse clientele, from small businesses to large corporations. Testimonials from satisfied clients highlight the agency's dedication to delivering high-quality staffing solutions that drive business success.Temporary Employment Solutions can be defined as flexible, short-term employmentsolutions. TES providers such as Isilumko Staffing offer businesses tailored staffing solutionsbased on the business needs within a specific period. Isilumko Staffing's resilience lies in thevery DNA of the business, offering adaptability and flexibility to business owners and theiremployment needs."At Isilumko Staffing, we understand the critical role that temporary employees play inmaintaining business continuity and driving productivity," said Virgilene Moodley, SalesDirector of Isilumko Staffing. "Our mission is to deliver exceptional staffing services that notonly meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and candidates. We pride ourselves onour rigorous selection process, personalised service, and our ability to match the right talentwith the right opportunities. We are in the business of changing lives. The lives of our clientswho are looking for top talent and the lives of job seekers looking for their next careeropportunity".Isilumko Staffing pre-screen workers to ensure they are a good fit for the role potentialemployees are being recruited for. This saves clients time and money, as they are connectedwith talent who are in essence "ready to be employed" knowing all screenings and checkshave been done by Isilumko prior to the interviewing process.Isilumko Staffing can offer training and development programmes to workers based on theneeds of their client. This helps businesses upskill employees and meet the ever-changingneeds of the labour market.Isilumko Staffing manages the payroll, benefits and administrative tasks associated withtemporary employment solutions.The future of the labour market in South Africa may be uncertain but temporary employmentproviders will play a vital role in helping businesses meet their staffing needs. Making use ofIsilumko's services means businesses can expect to reduce their costs per hire throughIsilukmo's economies of scale, become more flexible and have the assurance of best labourpractice through compliance with current legislation.Isilumko Staffing offers innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of variousindustries such as - finance, retail, information technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.By providing businesses with access to a diverse pool of qualified candidates for short-termand project-based assignments, Isilumko Staffing helps organizations adapt to fluctuatingworkloads, seasonal demands, and special projects without the long-term commitment ofpermanent hires.If you are a business in need of a flexible staffing solution, contact Isilumko Staffing. We canhelp you find the workers you need when you need them.Isilumko has a national footprint with offices in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durbanand Gqeberha.Isilumko is a B-BBEE Level 1 Black Designated Group (BSG) Compliant Company. TheirBlack Woman Ownership is 67% - hence spending can also be used towards 30% BlackWoman Owned Suppliers.Virgilene Moodley Sales Director: Isilumko Staffing.011 267 2920082 300 7590