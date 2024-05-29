Ellensburg, WA Author Publishes Action-Packed Science Fiction Novel
May 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News86 F-250, a new book by Blake Burton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When an alien crash lands on Earth with no memory of who he is or what happened to him, he takes the form of a 1986 Ford F-250 and travels to a nearby town, hoping to discover something about his past life.
Connor Sammamish is an outcast. Overshadowed by his famous racecar driver mother, he feels misunderstood and unseen, finding solace in his room alone while his mother throws extravagant parties for the millionaires in town.
On a fateful night, Connor finds himself cornered by a group of high school bullies with no hope for escape… that is, until a nearby '86 Ford F-250 transforms into a superpowered robot, sending the bullies running away in fear. After protecting his new friend, the alien enlists Connor's help in figuring out the truth of his origin, all while evading the mysterious forces who hunt the pair down.
About the Author
A native of Washington, Blake Burton is currently studying for his Bachelor of Arts in Film with a minor in Screenwriting. In his free time, Burton makes sculptures, paints models, and works on his car. In addition, Burton is a full Shodan in Shudokan Karate-Do.
86 F-250 is a 276-page paperback with a retail price of $67.00 (hardcover $80.00, eBook $62.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-446-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/86-f-250
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us