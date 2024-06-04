Belleville, NJ Author Publishes Fiction Book
June 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Big Secret, a new book by Kathy Caruso, MSW, LCSW, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Suffering her own traumatic experience of sexual abuse as a child, Kathy Caruso wrote this fictional story to help others who may be experiencing the same terrible circumstances or to prevent such horrible things from happening to one's child. Caruso hopes that others can get help at an early age in their experiences with sexual abuse.
About the Author
Kathy Caruso, MSW, LCSW attended Bergen Community College where she received her Associate's degree in psychology. She went on to receive her Bachelor's degree as teacher of the handicapped at William Paterson College. Caruso then received her Master's degree in social work at New York University. She has worked in a counseling agency, helping children of alcoholic parents. Caruso has also worked counseling special education students for 25 years. She has worked with all populations with disabilities and problems with individual therapy and in groups. Kathy has worked with children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly. She is currently running bereavement groups.
The Big Secret is a 80-page hardback with a retail price of $46.00 (eBook $41.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2385-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-big-secret
