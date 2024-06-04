Tacoma, WA Author Publishes Pet Book
June 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoddenberry The Adventure Rescue Pup, a new book by Kelly R. Pettibone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Roddenberry the Adventure Rescue Pup is the delightful and entertaining tale of Roddenberry, one of over two hundred dogs who were hoarded by an overwhelmed owner. This story will be enjoyed by adults and children alike. It is told from the perspective of Roddenberry himself, a Chihuahua mix who is rescued by Kelly, a man beloved by all dogs at the shelter where he frequently visits. Join Roddenberry and his human companions as they navigate life's joys, challenges, and new experiences.
About the Author
Kelly R. Pettibone was born and raised in Tacoma, Washington. He has been a volunteer at an animal rescue for over ten years. He has always loved dogs and cats, and Roddenberry was the first small dog he ever owned. He believes that he and this special little guy saved each other. He and his girlfriend Alex have also fostered many dogs with the help of Roddenberry. Kelly enjoys going to Renaissance fairs, watching sumo wrestling, cheering for the Seahawks, and going to the beach for vacation.
Roddenberry The Adventure Rescue Pup is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-357-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/roddenberry-the-adventure-rescue-pup
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
