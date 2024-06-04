Chicago, IL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
James Henry Washington III writes poems for many reasons. They help him to see a clear picture of his thoughts and to make it easier for him to remember them. But most important of all, writing poems helps James to understand more about himself, which helps him to understand more about others.
Although James enjoyed putting this book together, it wasn't necessarily writing each poem as it was reading them after they were completed. Reading each poem as he completed it became the inspiration for completing the next poem.
Writing is a form of communication that's absolutely necessary. Most people may not have the time to sit and listen to what a person has to say; however, they may find time later to read what that person has written.
About the Author
James Henry Washington III was born May 6, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois. James is the fifth child of a family of nine. With two brothers and six sisters to share a childhood, he was able to maintain a good perspective of life. His childhood and young adulthood was enriched by both parents. His father worked as a plumber and his mother, in addition to maintaining the household, was a part time licensed Beautician. Unfortunately, his father died on December 25, 1972.
James grew up on the south side of Chicago. He was always quite enterprising even as a young boy. He and his younger brother would ride in delivery trucks, helping to deliver baked goods and home juice. At early ages, all three brothers sold newspapers, flowers, peanuts, Ebony and Jet Magazines. His younger brother Larry, was right beside him.
While growing up James had an opportunity to come in contact with many different lifestyles. In the mid-1950's, James saw the end of a long- running era. This era included radio days, buses with electric trolleys and vendors who used horse-drawn wagons to transport their goods throughout neighborhoods along 47th Street. Also, James was fortunate enough to be brought up during a time when positive role models were readily available. James' role models, which included doctors, lawyers, and teachers were either family members or next- door neighbors.
James attended night school for approximately ten years and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology. Although he was never fond of school, he realized that without an education he could not fulfill dreams. In 1972, James joined Sargent & Lundy Engineers. This collaboration was the initial phase of his engineering career. Subsequent to Sargent & Lundy Engineers, James established his own engineering firm in 1984. This Chicago-based firm was founded as Cuilla Engineers, Inc. The firm specialized in Electrical and Mechanical design work for Residential, Commercial and Industrial Buildings.
The firm's name was derived from James' mother's maiden name, Gladys Tenola Cuilla. James was responsible for all MEP engineering work. From time to time various family members helped James. This included his sister Darlene (reception and accounting), nephew Glenn (field surveys), and his brother Larry. Larry not only preformed field surveys, he performed accounting, drafting (CAD), calculations and anything else, if asked.
Although "With Just a Little Love" is his first published book of poems, it is actually a re-print of his second set of poems prepared for publication. The first set of poems was lost when his engineering office was destroyed by fire on September 15, 1985.
With Just a Little Love is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7334-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/with-just-a-little-love
