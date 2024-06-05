Mandelieu-la-Napoule, France Author Publishes Self-Help Book
June 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn a Yogi's Mailbox, a new book by Basile P. Catoméris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The quotes presented in this book stem from a selection of mails exchanged over a number of years, bearing witness to the candid teachings in the best of Yoga traditions.
Recipients are Basile P. Catoméris' disciples and Yoga-attuned pen pals from all over the world.
With a variety of both personal matters and philosophical issues, the book can be used as valuable help and inspiration to spiritual practice.
About the Author
Born in France Basile P. Catoméris moved to Sweden in the mid 50s. There he met his would-be spiritual mentor, Sri Shyam Sundar Goswami, a Yoga master and acknowledged pioneer in contemporary Yoga. Over the years they developed a close guru-chela relationship, and as the spiritual heir Basile P. Catoméris continued his Guru's teachings.
Parallel to a successful international Intellectual Property career and a regular household life, the author dedicated his life to the study, practice and teaching of the doctrine of Hatha Yoga.
About twenty years ago Basile P. Catoméris returned to southern France, where his home is today.
In a Yogi's Mailbox is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00 (hardback $48.00, eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-232-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/in-a-yogis-mailbox
