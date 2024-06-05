Saint Robert, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
June 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Penny, a new book by Rachel Ponder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every Saturday, Penny loves to dress up and pretend to be different things! This Saturday, she is a painter! Through using her imagination, her favorite colors, and inspiration from all around, Penny creates painting after painting, bringing color and joy into her home.
The Little Penny series shows girls they can be whoever they want to be! Whether an artist, an astronaut, or a doctor, Penny inspires little girls to dream big and pursue their passions no matter what anyone says!
About the Author
Rachel Ponder is a wife, mother of three, stepmom, and a grandma. She is an elementary special education paraprofessional. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, swimming, traveling, and reading. She hopes her works inspire young girls to pursue their dreams, create their own happiness, and live their passions.
Little Penny is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-284-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/little-penny
