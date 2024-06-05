Elizabethtown, PA Author Publishes Mystery Book
June 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Deadly Menace Mystery, a new book by Jeffrey Kettering, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Dr. Alexa Bryce Winchester heads back home to her small town to see her dying Father, another unexpected, grizzly death sent her on an adventure she could never have imagined. What starts out as an odd series of deaths in the town turns into an international crisis that draws in the President of the United States and an old Vietnam veteran with a promise to end the lives of those responsible for these crimes.
About the Author
Jeffrey Kettering graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1971 and took some college courses. He enjoys watching sports on TV and is a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, the Hershey Bears, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He's worked different jobs throughout the years, his last being a bookkeeper at K & F Limited Men's Clothing Store in Harrisburg, PA from 1985-1995. He is seventy-one years old and retired now. Jeffrey was a caretaker for both of his Parents from 2000 until his Mother's death in 2015 and his Father's in 2016. He is an active member of his Church as a greeter, scripture reader, as well as the person who changes the messages on the sign. Jeffrey also volunteers at a local food bank near his home.
The Deadly Menace Mystery is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-440-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-deadly-menace-mystery
