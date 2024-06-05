Spokane, WA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
June 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTyco, a new book by Mitchy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a quiet suburban neighborhood, a group of animals wake up to see that every human around them has disappeared. Little things, like smells, are slightly off, and everything seems quieter than normal. None of the pets in the neighborhood know what happened or what to do. It's up to a small group of pets, led by a dog named Tyco, to head to the city and look for answers.
Tyco is a 432-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-511-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tyco
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
