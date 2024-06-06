Niceville, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
June 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Prize Puppy, a new book by Stephanie Lafitte, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Prize Puppy is the story of a little girl who so wants to buy herself a puppy, but can only afford a dog leash. Through her vivid imagination, she enjoys all the responsibilities and wonderful activities a puppy would share with her, until it brings her a delightful surprise.
About the Author
Stephanie Lafitte has been married for 24 years to her wonderful and supportive husband, Joe. They have two children, Logan and Kenley, and two pups, Tebow and Ghost. Lafitte has been an elementary school teacher for 28 years. She teaches 2nd grade in Okaloosa County, Florida. She also enjoys boating, hiking, traveling, and playing tennis and pickleball.
My Prize Puppy is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-739-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-prize-puppy-a-story-of-imagination-and-perseverance
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
