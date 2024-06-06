Athens, OH Author Publishes Kids How-To Guide
June 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow To Become The Superhero Child In Your Home, a new book by Uncle Loorig, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How to Become the Superhero Child in Your Home provides practical strategies which children can adopt at home to easily attract strong love from their parents. These strategies are described as 'secrets' because not many kids know about them. They are easy to practice but very effective and proven.
In this child-friendly how-to guide, Uncle Loorig provides a 30-day template for the reader to record their experiences at the end of each day they try out one of the ideas in the book.
About the Author
Uncle Loorig lost his dad at age six. He grew up in a community where the adults did not care much about kids, so he took it upon himself to make sure every kid he comes across gets the best childhood life possible, the kind he was not fortunate enough to have. Loorig's experience working and serving kids for the past decade and a half has given him great understanding of children and how they can please adults.
Loorig's child-support organization, Global Young Apostles Missions, has been providing personal development training to children in Ghana since 2015. His strong passion in creative writing edged him to take up a certificate course in creative writing from the Writers Bureau College in London, but unfortunately Loorig had to drop out midway due to financial constraints.
Loorig is currently pursuing a master's degree in Student Affairs at Ohio University in the United States, where he also serves as an Academic Coach to students.
How To Become The Superhero Child In Your Home is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-285-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/how-to-become-the-superhero-child-in-your-home-simple-secrets-to-winning-your-parents-hearts-and-getting-the-things-you-need-from-them
