Poplar Bluff, MO Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
June 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Colony Called Beyond, a new book by Michael L. Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Colony Called Beyond tells the tale of thirty scientists who were invited and hired to work for a multinational company on earth that owned a colony in the Kuiper Belt. The scientists make the trip to the colony called Beyond and soon find out that their beautiful living quarters and village were more like a prison. They must use their abilities in science and technology to break out of the prison or they will starve. Join their epic search for freedom as they struggle to survive among illegal cloning, inability to communicate with their comrades on Earth, and even a bit of romance. The reader will learn that cycles of life and cycles of the universe shall go on forever.
About the Author
Michael L. Anderson was born in the great big town of Doniphan, Missouri. He grew up on a farm and learned to work from an early age. He always wanted to be a writer but struggled for many years because of his dyslexia. He graduated from high school and joined the Navy, where he spent time in Vietnam. He then spent a year exploring the Mediterranean islands and countries.
When he returned to the states, after being a ship's photographer for two years, he was finally able to enter the U.S. Navy School of Photography in Pensacola, Florida. He went on to college, where he double majored in art and biology and minored in both psychology and history. He then taught school in Greenville and Williamsville, married his lovely wife, and moved back to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He enjoys writing stories and had written newspaper articles over the years and now write a newsletter for the Vietnam Veterans of America in Poplar Bluff chapter 1056.
The Colony Called Beyond is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-509-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-colony-called-beyond
