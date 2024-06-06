Award Winning Branding and Marketing Agency Lands Key Accounts
June 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSan Diego, CA. ParkerWhite, leaders in branding and medical device marketing announces key partnerships with the T. Denny Sanford Institute for Empathy and Compassion and healthŌme®.
"We are pleased to announce these new key clients, and are happy to bring our industry-leading skills and experience to help the T. Denny Sanford Institute and healthŌme® achieve their marketing and branding goals," said ParkerWhite Client Growth Strategist, Keith White.
The T. Denny Sanford Institute for Empathy and Compassion at UC San Diego explores the neurobiology of compassion, informs medical education, and directly addresses the epidemic of physician burnout.
ParkerWhite will be developing the on-going marketing campaigns and lead generation programs to drive awareness and demand for their unique programs and education created by the Institute.
A key objective of the Sanford Institute is to develop and implement new science-driven programs and solutions to tackle this issue of physician burnout. This involves providing evidence-based education on self-compassion, incorporating mindfulness training, evaluating and integrating existing compassion training methods, and placing a greater emphasis on the Doctor's own mental health.
Utilizing advancements in life sciences and health management, healthŌme® designs omics-based solutions tailored for the C.I. and life insurance sectors. These products are meticulously crafted to enhance consumer engagement, promote longevity, and address health disparities.
"Almost everyone has either been affected by cancer or knows someone who has, and healthŌme is taking aggressive steps and novel approaches to help those who may become affected," said White. "We will be helping define their brand and messaging to better position the service to potential policyholders, agents, and carriers."
Recently named as a top medtech marketing and branding agency by MedTech Business Review, ParkerWhite is a dynamic branding and digital marketing agency with over 27 years of successful marketing for Fortune 1000 companies to aspiring start-ups.
For more information, please email life@parkerwhite.com or call 760-783-2020.
Contact Information
Keith White
ParkerWhite
858 258 6914
