Canton, OH Author Publishes Spiritual Wisdom
June 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWisdom Of The (S)AGES, a new book by Dr. Michael Bernard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
During a forty-eight-year quest of personal and spiritual improvement after entering a recovery program, Dr. Michael Bernard read hundreds of books from every religion and philosophy possible. In this book, Wisdom of the (S)Ages, he has chosen thirty publications from thirty of the wisest speakers and writers he has encountered and intertwines their philosophy and beliefs with his to provide the reader with the best spiritual wisdom possible. Michael's hope is that this wisdom will provide insight and direction toward a more worthwhile and satisfying life and direct the reader to more wisdom from these thirty "sages."
About the Author
Seven years ago, Dr. Michael Bernard retired from a forty-six-year career in the private practice of orthodontics. He now teaches orthodontics parttime at Ohio State University and Seton Hill University and volunteers at Akron Children's Hospital, reading to the children. In the past, he taught 8th-graders Religious Education for thirty-five years at St. Paul's Church in North Canton, Ohio.
Michael's hobbies are bike riding the local trails and kayaking in the lake he lives on. He travels frequently both in and out of the country, and he loves reading and writing. He has been in a program of recovery for 48 years along with two weekly Bible studies which has given him the quest for a higher spiritual understanding. Michael has four adult children, two in their fifties and two in their thirties (adopted), and one eighteen-month-old grandson.
Wisdom Of The (S)AGES is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-884-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/wisdom-of-the-s-ages
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us