Palatine, IL Author Publishes Narrative Essay
June 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsContrite: Me, Myself, and God?, a new book by Carlene Steadford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Me, Myself, and God is a narrative essay written about daydreams. The author describes it as 50% fiction, 30% memoir, 20% wishful thinking, and 100% worth the read. Steadford describes the ups and downs of her life and her struggles and triumphs with her faith. She explores how to walk the line and keep praying that everything will work out. This inspiring story of self-discovery is sometimes funny, sometimes sassy, and always comforting. Steadford writes her book inspired by the saying: "Everything will be okay in the end. If it's not okay, then it's not the end."
About the Author
Carlene Steadford was born in Kingston, Jamaica. She currently resides in Chicago, Illinois. She enjoys singing in her church choir, helping with food drives, writing songs, trying local restaurants, and shopping with her mother. She has a beautiful singing voice that she hopes to share with the world someday. She is from a large family; her mother is one of thirteen children, Carlene is one of six children, and she has eighteen nieces/nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews.
Contrite: Me, Myself, and God? is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-177-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/contrite-me-myself-and-god
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
