Suffolk, VA Author Publishes History Book
June 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIncontrovertible Proof: The Sinking of SSN-589 USS Scorpion, a new book by James J. Simpson MM1 (SS), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On May 22, 1968, USS Scorpion SSN-589 sunk under mysterious circumstances, tragically killing everyone on board. After twenty-five years, the documents surrounding the incident become unclassified, shedding light on what may have occurred. Though the cause of the sinking of USS Scorpion is officially listed as "unknown", the released information illuminates vital details that may finally lead to an explanation.
Incontrovertible Proof: The Sinking of SSN-589 USS Scorpion is a 92-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-690-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/incontrovertible-proof-the-sinking-of-ssn-589-uss-scorpion-what-really-happened
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us