Dunnellon, FL Author Publishes Mystery Novel
June 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKillings in Horse Country, a new book by Augie Salzer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When bodies are found on a horse trail, once again Detective Grant Steele is called to solve the mystery.
Ocala is known as the horse capital of the world, but now that jockeys are showing up murdered, who could be doing this and what could their motivation be?
In another darkly captivating tale from the files of Grant Steele, we are taken from horse trails to farms on the verge of financial collapse to the dark underbelly of the seemingly quiet town.
What secrets will be revealed?
What other criminal conduct will be discovered?
About the Author
Augie Salzer is a retired Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. She worked the road in Tampa, Florida, for sixteen years. She has been a columnist, editor, reporter, and photographer for a daily newspaper and most recently, following retirement from the patrol, she has been a correspondent, columnist, and photographer for a weekly paper. Salzer also spends a lot of time volunteering at her church. She has raised two daughters, and they have blessed her with two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Killings in Horse Country is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-286-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/killings-in-horse-country.
