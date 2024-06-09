Sun City, AZ Author Publishes Memoir
June 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalking Through the Fire of Life, a new book by Marvin Kasim SR., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The early years of Marvin's life were tumultuous, spending his youth within the foster care system. As an adult, he used life's challenges to grow and better himself into a man who faces life head-on, learning and adapting to reach his dreams.
In this inspiring memoir, Marvin takes a journey through all the adventures in his life to where he is now, with the reminder that dedication and hard work can work magic into a better life.
About the Author
Prior to retirement, Marvin Kasim SR. worked in a community-based organization which helped to impower entrepreneurs to develop and market their businesses. In his spare time he enjoys golfing, fishing, exercising, and writing short stories.
Walking Through the Fire of Life is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-041-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/walking-through-the-fire-of-life-from-the-fiery-ashes-of-despair-the-phoenix-emerges
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
