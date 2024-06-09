British Columbia Canada Author Publishes Poetry Collection
June 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiving in a Dreamland, a new book by Ross Serne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For many of us, writing is a cathartic and weightlifting experience that can help us embrace our feelings, understand ourselves better, and aid us in sculpting our true selves into the best we can be.
Living in a Dreamland: Then and Now, Lost and Found is a collection of poems that will be sure to lift your spirits when you're feeling down and give you peace and hope in times where it may seem impossible.
About the Author
Ross Serne was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. He studied electronics and telecommunications and has now spent the last 20 years working in this field. Although work keeps him busy, he has felt it necessary to pursue this dream of publishing his poetry and sharing a side of himself that very few people know.
Living in a Dreamland is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-014-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/living-in-a-dreamland-then-and-now-lost-and-found
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
