Boonville, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
June 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWaddling to the Pond, a new book by Jonny Poet, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You are never too young or too old to learn, whether it be something new about yourself or something about someone else around you. Waddling to the Pond teaches children about ourselves and how we can learn by going back to the basics.
About the Author
Jonny Poet realized at an age where normalcy was NOT in his line of sight, and that he had to roll up his sleeves and defy traditional aspects of what people can do and what they cannot do. He took the advice of a prominent college professor about writing books, threw it out the window, and proved to her and himself that anyone can rise above what should be.
Waddling to the Pond is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-273-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/waddling-to-the-pond
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
