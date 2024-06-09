Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Advises Precision Pully & Idler's Acquisition of Continental Global Material Handling

CFAW's Omaha office has been PPI's exclusive financial advisor since 2014 and represented PPI in this transaction, the ninth transaction CFAW has led for PPI.PPI is an industry leader in conveying components, with over a million square feet of manufacturing space across 25 global facilities. PPI is committed to delivering high-quality products at competitive prices, coupled with exceptional customer service. This commitment has been unwavering for over forty years, serving a wide range of industries including aggregate, mining, forestry, grain, unit handling, and food processing. PPI operates as the industrial division of Precision, Inc.CGMH has been a leader in bulk material handling since 1959. As a manufacturer of essential conveyor components and bulk material handling systems, CGMH is a trusted partner in the conveying industry. Supported by a robust engineering team, CGMH develops widely recognized premium products, delivering superior value compared to its competitors and serves leading customers in resilient and emerging markets, including aggregates, coal, copper, potash, salt, agriculture, transportation, and industrial sectors. CGMH is a portfolio company of Stellex, a private equity firm with over $2.8 billion in assets under management.BrownWinick Law served as legal advisor to PPI.For more information about CFAW or answers to questions regarding the firm's role in this transaction, please contact: