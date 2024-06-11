Garden Grove, CA Author Publishes Memoir
June 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJust a Breath Away, a new book by James Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After two failed marriages, James Martin began to believe his love life would never be the one he envisioned. But on August 13, 1990, a new employee was hired at his work, Deborah, and his whole world changed.
Just a Breath Away is the retelling of James and Debbie's love story and all the trials they overcame to build a beautiful life together. From overcoming past trauma to family to all the moments God set a predestined course in their lives, James beautifully recounts his memories of his beloved wife and the incredible impact she had on everyone around her.
About the Author
James Martin was born in Knoxville, TN, and moved to Orange County, CA, in 1955. He has been a general contractor since 1996 and owned his own construction business for twenty-seven years. He loves classic American cars and has restored many over the years. Just a Breath Away is Martin's first publication.
Just a Breath Away is a 204-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-411-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/just-a-breath-away
