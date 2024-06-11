Sherman, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
June 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Morris the Moose, a new book by Matt Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Morris is a moose calf born on a big, beautiful mountain that is just waiting to be explored. With so much to discover, like flowers and butterflies and even humans, Morris is ready to set out on many amazing adventures! Morris shows children that animals can be just as curious as they are.
About the Author
Growing up on a ranch, Matt Smith has always had a bond with animals of all kinds. He is a native of Sherman, Texas.
The Adventures of Morris the Moose is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-071-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-morris-the-moose
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
