Worthington, OH Author Publishes Spiritual Book
June 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDuel Reflection, a new book by Tom A Keck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
DUEL is a battle of mind. behind the seen, conscience honing the mind's air - growing my spirit self. the impression is expressed caringly into the papers void, gradually developing into my REFLECTION.
Duel Reflection is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-121-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/duel-reflection
