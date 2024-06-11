Greenville, MI Author Publishes Memoir
June 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChalky Downunder, a new book by Linda L. Collins, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In Chalky Downunder, Linda L. Collins adjusts to life in Australia while teaching social studies, English, geography, and art to kids.
Collins learns about America from a foreigner's perspective, the differences in the school systems, traveling to other parts of the world after her stint there was up, trying to find meaning in her life and finally returning to the U.S. for good having "learned to love and to be loved by people" along with "responsibility and commitment" and "the joy of working hard, of working together." Collins finds the meaning of it all.
About the Author
Linda L. Collins has always been fascinated with Australia since childhood. She went to college in the late 60s with the idea of becoming a teacher, though it wasn't something she really wanted to do. She graduated in three years instead of four, but she had trouble finding a teaching job near home. She decided to go to Australia. After a rough layover in Hawaii, she got to Australia where she interviewed for and got a teaching job.
Chalky Downunder is a 272-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-106-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information please go to our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/chalky-downunder/
