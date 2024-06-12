La Mirada, CA Author Publishes Self-Development Book
June 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlessed On Purpose, a new book by Kendall Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Blessed On Purpose is an educational-devotional with references to be used for personal spiritual growth, family devotions, bible study topics, and prayer focus. The book uses a simplified approach to explain the Christian scriptures and bring relevance to the reader. It uses an exegetical approach to provoke thought and devotional applications. The goal is to bring spiritual wholeness through growth to the reader to be used in developing spiritual disciplines of devotion, meditation, prayer, bible study, and journaling.
About the Author
Kendall Davis is a Christian bishop involved in inner city ministry. He has been married since 2000 and is a father of six. His hobbies include reading and playing guitar. He is very involved in family and has worked as a nurse consultant for twenty-four years caring for the elderly.
Blessed On Purpose is a 368-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-128-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/blessed-on-purpose
