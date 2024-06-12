Latham, NY Author Publishes Sports History Novel
June 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJoe and Mike Cantillon: Firebrands of Baseball, a new book by Michael Bosanko, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Joe and Mike Cantillon: Firebrands of Baseball is a true and inspirational story. The book tells the story of two first-generation Irish-American brothers from a struggling immigrant family. They rose from hardscrabble beginnings in Wisconsin to reach the upper echelons of baseball and achieve their baseball dreams in the major leagues. The inspiration for this book was the author's interest in his family history; Joe Cantillon was his great-great-uncle and Mike Cantillon was his great-grandfather. This is a touching tribute that documents their contributions to baseball. It is an entertaining look at the Cantillon brothers' journey during a wild and wooly time in our favorite pastime.
Michael D. Bosanko worked for thirty-four years in New York State Government in the finance field and is now retired. He has an undergraduate degree from St. John's University in Minnesota and a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin. Bosanko is also an avid tennis player, enjoys traveling, and likes historical novels and television programs. He lives in upstate New York with his wife Marge. They have two children, Nick and Brendan. He is a professional sports fan, especially tennis, football, and baseball. He has been a member of the Society for American Baseball Research for over five years.
Joe and Mike Cantillon: Firebrands of Baseball is a 538-page hardback with a retail price of $53.00 (eBook $48.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-679-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/joe-and-mike-cantillon-firebrands-of-baseball
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
